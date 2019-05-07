Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta Lopez was called to eternal rest Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born March 12, 1954 in Las Vegas, N.M., to Jesus and "Mama Lucy" Lopez.

She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved son Phillip Lucero.

Loretta, a devout Catholic, was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Las Vegas.

She was affectionately known as "Auntie" to the community of Las Vegas, and enjoyed her mornings at Charlie's Spic & Span Bakery & Café, where she enjoyed the service and conversation and laughter with her friends.

She loved to cook and bake and was known for her delicious food. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and scrabble.

Loretta graduated from West Las Vegas High School and enjoyed volunteering for the church and other various charities.

Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She would often visit her daughter in San Diego or visit her nephew Matthew.

She enjoyed attending events for her grandchildren and helping her son, Phillip, at tattoo conventions. Her love, smile, and generosity will be missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Consuelo Ellis, son-in-law Brian Ellis, brother Jesus (Caroline) Lopez, and her grandchildren, Phillip, Quiana, Jordan, Gregory, Angel, Olivia, Mariah, Santiago, Mea, Ta-ranae, Viviana, GioVanna, Raelyn, Phillip Jr. and Purity; nephews and nieces Jesus Lopez III (Citi), Matthew (Laura) Adams, Michael Adams, Walter (Romie) Adams, Marc (Eileen) Adams , Manny (Julie) Adams, Angel (Amanda) Adams, Michelle Adams, Andrea Adams and many special friends and family members.

The Holy Rosary will be recited Friday, May 10, 2019, 9 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after the rosary at 10 a.m., with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant; both the rosary and funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas.

Following the mass, interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. For an extended obituary, see

