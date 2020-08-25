Lorraine Eutilia Espinoza, age 86, a longtime resident of Cleveland, N.M. and Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Vida Encantada Nursing Home.
She was born in Cleveland, N.M. on Aug. 10, 1934 to Juan B. Cordova and Franciquita Torres.
Lorraine loved going to the Senior Citizens Center in Mora, N.M., before moving to Las Vegas, N.M.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Juan B. Cordova and Franciquita Torres; her husband: Cresencio Espinoza Sr.; and uncle: Guadalupe Torres Sr.
She is survived by her son: Cresencio Espinoza (Sandra) of Cleveland, N.M.; grandchildren: John Garcia (Joann) of Las Vegas, N.M., Ernest Espinoza (Tomasita) of Albuquerque, N.M., and Christopher Espinoza (Bertha) of Cleveland, N.M.; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Access Church in Mora, N.M., with Herman Medina officiating.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com
