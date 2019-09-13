Lorretta Casias, a one-time resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Sept. 4, 2019 in Pueblo, Colo.
She was the daughter of Carmen and Ernest Casias of Cimarron, N.M.
She is survived by her mom, Carmen Sena, her three sons, Warren Casias, Orlando Salazar and Adrian Salazar, her grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers, nieces, nephews and extended relations.
Service to be held at Calvary, 2310 7th St. at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 (Building located behind Super Save next to Elks Lodge.)
Reception to follow at Pinos, 1901 Grand Ave.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 14, 2019