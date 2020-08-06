1/1
Louie Sanchez
1953-2020
Louie Sanchez, age 67, a resident of Sandia Park N.M., passed away on July 18, 2020 after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a member of the Catholic Church. A hard-working man, he was born in 1953 and raised in Mora, N.M. Louie graduated from New Mexico State University and later went on to own and operate his own business, Heavy Iron, diesel repair, for many years. Louie's lively personality was guaranteed to light up any room. A man of many talents; master mechanic, engineer, artist, comedian, and lover of the outdoors. Louie brought joy to so many, his huge smile under that signature mustache will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Evangeline Arellano Sanchez, and his brother Charles, who died in Vietnam. Louie is survived by his sons, Gus Sanchez, Charles Sanchez (Julie Ana); the mother of his children, Glena Fernandez Sanchez, granddaughter Sierra and grandsons, Seth, Treg, Wyatt and Dylan. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Martinez (John); brothers, Philip (Eliza), and Pat. Services took place on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at our Lady of Belen Catholic Church with visitation, a rosary, and a mass. Internment followed attended by family and friends.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
