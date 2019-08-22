Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Drlik, prominent music educator who influenced the lives of thousands of students, passed away peacefully at age 96 on July 1, 2019, in her home in Montezuma.

She is survived by her daughters Tanya and Marena Drlik, her son Jan Drlik, and her granddaughters Aniko Drlik-Muehleck and Molly, Sara, and Olivia Drlik.

She was born on July 16, 1922, in Gillette, Arkansas and grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho, the second of seven siblings. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1940 as class valedictorian, president and editor of the school newspaper.

In June 1944, Louise graduated from the University of Washington, receiving her bachelor of arts degree with a major in sociology and a minor in music.

After graduation, Louise took a job with the YWCA in Ridgewood, N.J., where she created and supervised recreational and musical activities for teens. She was proud to be associated with this organization, which included women of all races, creeds, and nationalities in its programs.

In Toledo, Ohio, Louise met and married Joseph Drlik in 1948. In 1949, they spent six months bicy-cling through Europe. In 1950, they moved to Las Vegas, N.M. where Louise was secretary in the Highlands University art department while Joe earned his master of fine arts degree. Later they were both social workers in Detroit.

They returned to Las Vegas, N.M. in summer 1954 and later that year moved to Germany. Joe worked as crafts director for the Army Special Services, and Louise directed a Nuremberg nursery school for children of civilian and Army personnel.

In fall 1960, they moved back to the U.S. and chose Las Vegas, N.M. as home because of their love for northern New Mexico and happy memories of their previous stays in the town.

In 1963, Louise began working for the Las Vegas City Schools, developing the district's first elementary school music program. She received her master's degree in music composition and music education from Highlands University in 1964. She later added the junior high chorus and numerous special choral groups to her assignments.

In 1969, Louise became the Memorial Middle School's General Music and Choral Groups Depart-ment Coordinator. She was in charge of developing the music program at the newly constructed middle school. She was appointed head of the Las Vegas City Schools Music Department in 1973.

Louise retired from the Las Vegas City Schools in 1980 but didn't stay retired for long. In 1981, she became assistant professor of music at Highlands University. There she directed the choirs, ensembles, and community chorus; and taught voice, sight-singing, and methods classes for music majors. With the drama department, Louise co-directed and accompanied the student musicals. She also served as a judge at numerous choral group district festivals, as a clinician for honors choirs, and a judge for All-State vocal auditions. Louise retired from Highlands University in 1987. In 1994, she was inducted into the New Mexico Music Educators Association Hall of Fame.

Throughout her time in Las Vegas, Louise taught piano to many students. She gave up her last student at the age of 96.

Louise always enjoyed the company of young people and was thrilled when the United World College moved into the Montezuma Castle next to her house.

She hosted many "getaway" students who enjoyed her excellent home cooking and wide-ranging conversations. Many were important friends until her death.

Louise was a very active member of many professional and civic organizations including the National Association for Music Education, Music Teachers National Association, National Education Asso-ciation, Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Kappa Phi, New Mexico Opera Guild, Las Vegas Arts Council, Albuquerque Arts Association, New Mexico Association of Educational Retirees, League of Women Voters, and American Association of University Women. After retirement, she served on the New Mexico Child Abuse and Neglect Citizen Review Board in Las Vegas.

Louise loved Las Vegas and its people and felt there was no better place on earth to live. She touched the lives of many people in Las Vegas, and she will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 715 National Ave Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any of the following:

AAUW Tech Trek New Mexico:

Thomas Mishler Scholarship Fund at NMHU: send checks to NMHU Foundation, Attn: Louise CdeBaca, Box 9000, Las Vegas, NM 87701 and note on the check "Thomas Mishler Scholarship."

OLOS Kilgen Organ Restoration Fund:

