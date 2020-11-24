1/1
Lucia Montoya
1932 - 2020
Lucia Montoya, 88, a long time resident of Tecolote, N.M. passed away suddenly in her home on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1932 to Vicente and Albina Pacheco in Tecolote, N.M.
Lucia was a catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Tecolote, N.M.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Ben Montoya; daughter Juana Sandoval; brothers, Ramon and Macario Pacheco.
Lucia is survived by her son Flor Pacheco (Betty); son-in-law Anthony Sandoval (Darlene); grandchildren, Vicente Pacheco (Alexandra), James Pacheco (Audrey), Martin Pacheco, Zachary Pacheco and Destiny Sandoval (Dillon); eight great-grandchildren; brother Filadelfio Pacheco; sisters, Frances Salazar and Fidelia Solano (Tony); sister's-in-law, Lorraine Pacheco and Delicia Pacheco; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services have been scheduled for immediate family only on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral service will be live streamed via Facebook Our Lady of Sorrows Church or oloslasvegas.org and on YouTube Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Interment will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pacheco Family Cemetery in Tecolote, N.M., with the following serving as Pallberars; Vicente, James, Martin, Zack, Anthony and Antonio. Honorary Pallbearers will be all her great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M. 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
