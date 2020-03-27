Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Mascarenas. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Mascarenas, born July 24, 1943 to Evangelino and Barbarita Mascarenas, went to be with the lord March 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, and son Clyde Mascarenas.

She is survived by her daughter Tanya Mascarenas, son in law Apolinario Gonzales Jr. Daughter in law Jacqueline Mascarenas. Grandchildren Shane Mascarenas, Jericho Mascarenas (Megan), Emilio Trujillo (Bobi), Apolinario Gonzales III, and Destiny Romero. Brothers Pete Mascarenas, Sam Mascarenas and sister Theresa Aragon. Numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Special family and friends who have always been there Amber Quintana, Ute Ortega, Maryanne Lucero and Crystal Gomez.

Lucille was cared for by wonderful caregivers who she and her family loved dearly. We would like to thank the staff at Amber Care Hospice, and also her caregivers Amber Quintana, Ben Bustos, Ramona Herrera, RN Tomasita Medina, Jennifer Zamora, Mary Addie Montoya, Diana Mondragon, Samantha Quintana, Julia Abeyta, Cilia Romero, Samantha Montoya, Lucas Gonzales, Connie Senior and many more who have helped us throughout the years.

All services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

