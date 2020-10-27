1/1
Lucy Rachel Gonzales
1950 - 2020
Lucy Rachel Gonzales, 70, of Rainsville, New Mexico passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 23, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Lucy was born on May 8, 1950 in Rainsville, N.M. to Anita Soraida Muniz and the late Juan Severo Martinez.
Lucy was united in marriage to Lorenzo Eluid Gonzales on June 27, 1981.
Lucy enjoyed crafting, playing slot machines, and taking care of her family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Juan Severo Martinez, brother Alfonso A. Martinez, stepfather Secundino Aragon, sister Deborah Lawrence and granddaughter Natalia Theresa Gonzales.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lorenzo Gonzales; Son, Phillip J. Gonzales (Jacquline), daughter Phyllis J. Yardman, and son Peter J. Gonzales, all of Rio Rancho; mother Anita Martinez of Mora; her loving grandchildren Adan, Shawn, Katrina, Patrick and Phillip; and numerous other friends and relatives.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
