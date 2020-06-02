Lucy S. Gonzales
Lucy S. Gonzales, 92, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her husband Serafin (Fino) Gonzales; two daughters: Peggy (Lawrence) Bustos and Juliet Gonzales all of Las Vegas, N.M.; one son, Max Gonzales of Las Vegas, N.M.; four grandchildren: Loralie (Jason) Aragon, Christopher Bustos, Jennifer Bustos, and Jessica (Peter) Fontane of Middleberg, Fl; and two great-granddaughters: Antonella Lucia and Jaya Serafina.
She is going to be greatly missed. Per her wishes a private ceremony will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The interment will follow in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Building Fund at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 403 Valencia, Las Vegas, NM 87701. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the loving care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, 425-9319 or 1-888-525-9319.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
