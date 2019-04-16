Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Saiz. View Sign

Lucy Saiz, 93, of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She was born to Cleofas Fresquez and Rumalda Castillo on Jan. 3, 1926, in Los Vigiles, N.M.

She is preceded in death by her parents Cleofas Fresquez and Rumalda Castillo Fresquez, brothers Cleofas Fresquez, Jr., sister Maria Olympia Padilla; infant son Herman Saiz Jr., granddaughter and goddaughter Jacqueline Salas. She was also married to her late husband Herman B. Saiz for 71 years.

She is survived by son Johnn J. Saiz and wife, Maria, of Aztec; daughters, Patsy Otero, Andrea Romero, and Michelle LaChar of Las Vegas; grandchildren Yvonne Cartee (Steven) of Las Vegas, Charles J. Otero III of Rio Rancho, N.M.; Navy Lt. Cmdr J. Jacob Saiz of Fort Worth; Claudia Sanchez (Carlos) of Aztec, Christopher Romero (Danielle) of Las Vegas and Faith Stanaway (Daniel) of Garden City, Kan.

She is also survived by great-grandchildren Matthew (Carlos), Danielle, Jose, CJ, Maria, Kendra, Alexis, Iziah, Alicia, Izra, Izekiel, Aris, Eden, Zayla, R.J., Gracelynn, Isabella, and Alayaha and Daniel Jr.; her sister, Rose Trujillo; brother Gregorio Fresquez; numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and other relatives, many friends and children she fostered.

The rosary service was held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

The mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 10 a.m., also at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, with Father Rob Yaksich as Celebrant.

Lucy will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3 p.m. with Charles J. Otero III, Navy Lt. Cmdr. J. Jacob Saiz, Christopher Romero, Matthew Cartee, Charles J. Otero IV and Danielle Cartee as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are all her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all her many family members and friends.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 17, 2019

