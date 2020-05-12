Magdalena E. Montano, age, 66 a longtime resident of Gallinas Canyon passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1953 to Bennie Maestas and Genoveva Padilla in Las Vegas, N.M.
Magdalena was a Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Magdalena is preceded in death by her parents: Bennie and Genoveva Maestas; mother and father- in law: Elauterio and Apolonia Montano.
She is survived by her husband: Louie Montano of the family home; Children: Pola Vigil (Allen) Lakewood, Colo., Martin Montano, Michael Montano (Marilyn) and Estevan Montano all of the family home; granddaughter: Alycia Vigil; sister: Adela Coca (John) of Albuquerque, N.M.; several: brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, N.M. 87701.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 13, 2020