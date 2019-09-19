Magdalena Quintana, 89, our loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019. Magdalena was born on March 29, 1930, to Estanislado Gomez and Alfreda (Aragon) Gomez in San Pablo, N.M. She married Jacobo Quintana on Sept. 8, 1947.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jacobo Quintana, infant daughter, Gloria Quintana and son, Edward C Quintana. She is also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Senaida Gonzales, Luisita Apodaca, Petra Apodaca, Fedelina Crespin, Ismael Gomez, Leopoldo Gomez and Flora Gomez and son-in-law Ted Romero.
She is survived by daughters and son, Mary Helen Romero, Gilbert Quintana (Angie), Velma Gallegos, and Lourdes Pino (Johnny), 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Rogers Mortuary from 3-5 p.m.
Services will be conducted at Immaculate Conception Church with recitation of the Holy Rosary on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass will follow at noon with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery with the following serving as casket bearers: Edward J. Quintana, Gilbert Quintana, Dominic Martinez, Filiberto Quintana, John Nathan Pino, and James Bonney. Honorary casket bearers will be Robert Gonzales, Eddy Sena, Arnold Sena, Andy Martinez, Albert Vega, Alex Malashev and Karl Thomas.
Services have been entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511
Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuary.nm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 20, 2019