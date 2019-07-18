Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Archuleta. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel Archuleta, 82, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, a sister Cecilia Garcia, and a grandson Danny Garcia, whom he raised.

He is survived by a son, Manuel Archuleta Jr. (Marsha) and children Manuel III and Marisa; three daughters, Glenna Ortega and children Estevan (Caroline) and girls and Carlos (Deliah) and kids), Virginia Salaz (Phil Montoya) and children George (Regina) and kids, Kenneth, and Gloria and kids, and Debra Nelson (Santos Fernandez) and children Terri and kids, and Andrea (Samantha) and kids all of Las Vegas, N.M. Two sisters: Maria Fidelia Rodriguez and Maria Lena Rocha both of Denver, Colo.; eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and the following brothers and sisters-in-law: Mr. and Mrs Jake Lopez and family, Mr. and Mrs. Adelio Gallegos and family, Mr. and Mrs. David Montoya and family, Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Montoya and family, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Montoya and family, and Arcenio, Joe, and Miguel Montoya.

He was born in Chapelle, N.M. on Feb. 24, 1937, to the late Ramon and Quirina Garcia Archuleta.

On Jan. 19, 1957, he married Gloria Montoya, who preceded him in death in 2014. After 25 years he retired as a maintenance worker for Northeastern Regional Hospital and also worked for the AT & SF Railway Co, the Parachute Factory, and Levi Strauss.

His hobbies were making homemade wine, riding his bike, and being a member of the Latin Dezire Car Club; he enjoyed playing cards.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a rosary at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Pallbearers will be Manuel Archuleta Jr., Manuel Archuleta III, Larry "Bart" Gonzales, Andres Garcia, George Salas Jr., Kenneth Salas, Estevan Ortega, and Carlos Ortega.

Honorary bearers will be Adelio Gallegos, Nero Ortega, Danny Garcia, Ernest Gutierrez, Billy Arguello, Eric Knezevich, Kenny Medina, Chuck Medina, Pancho Archuleta, Mike Roybal, 'Bobby Madrid, Eric Marlow, Abran Casias, Steve Lovato, Gerald Chavez, and John Apodaca and also his special friends, Rosendo Gonzales, Manuel Chavez, and Sonny Ortega.

Cremation will follow the services, and the interment will be at a later date in the San Jose Cemetery.

Online condolences can be left with the family at

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, 425-9319. Manuel Archuleta, 82, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, a sister Cecilia Garcia, and a grandson Danny Garcia, whom he raised.He is survived by a son, Manuel Archuleta Jr. (Marsha) and children Manuel III and Marisa; three daughters, Glenna Ortega and children Estevan (Caroline) and girls and Carlos (Deliah) and kids), Virginia Salaz (Phil Montoya) and children George (Regina) and kids, Kenneth, and Gloria and kids, and Debra Nelson (Santos Fernandez) and children Terri and kids, and Andrea (Samantha) and kids all of Las Vegas, N.M. Two sisters: Maria Fidelia Rodriguez and Maria Lena Rocha both of Denver, Colo.; eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and the following brothers and sisters-in-law: Mr. and Mrs Jake Lopez and family, Mr. and Mrs. Adelio Gallegos and family, Mr. and Mrs. David Montoya and family, Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Montoya and family, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Montoya and family, and Arcenio, Joe, and Miguel Montoya.He was born in Chapelle, N.M. on Feb. 24, 1937, to the late Ramon and Quirina Garcia Archuleta.On Jan. 19, 1957, he married Gloria Montoya, who preceded him in death in 2014. After 25 years he retired as a maintenance worker for Northeastern Regional Hospital and also worked for the AT & SF Railway Co, the Parachute Factory, and Levi Strauss.His hobbies were making homemade wine, riding his bike, and being a member of the Latin Dezire Car Club; he enjoyed playing cards.Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a rosary at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.Pallbearers will be Manuel Archuleta Jr., Manuel Archuleta III, Larry "Bart" Gonzales, Andres Garcia, George Salas Jr., Kenneth Salas, Estevan Ortega, and Carlos Ortega.Honorary bearers will be Adelio Gallegos, Nero Ortega, Danny Garcia, Ernest Gutierrez, Billy Arguello, Eric Knezevich, Kenny Medina, Chuck Medina, Pancho Archuleta, Mike Roybal, 'Bobby Madrid, Eric Marlow, Abran Casias, Steve Lovato, Gerald Chavez, and John Apodaca and also his special friends, Rosendo Gonzales, Manuel Chavez, and Sonny Ortega.Cremation will follow the services, and the interment will be at a later date in the San Jose Cemetery.Online condolences can be left with the family at www.lgonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, 425-9319. Published in Las Vegas Optic on July 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close