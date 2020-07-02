Manuel David Joseph Lujan, 43, a resident of Albuquerque, N.M., and former resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on June 22, 2020 from organ failure.
Manuel was born on Dec. 2, 1976 to Diana M. Maldonado. He was a graduate of WLV in 1995 with honors. He attended NMHU and CNM Community College, where he was employed as a computer science teacher and computer technician until his passing.
Manuel was an avid golfer, he enjoyed playing the guitar and he loved working/fixing computers and was in the process of developing the graphics for a computer game. He proudly volunteered to help with the Las Vegas, NM Special Olympics
for several years while supporting his sister Sofia when she competed.
Manuel is survived by his mother, Diana as well as his sister Sofia A. Baca of the family home in Las Vegas, N.M.; maternal aunt's and uncle's who helped to raise him: Miguel E. Lovato (Rose) of Denver, Colo.; Benito G. Gonzales (Vivian) of San Juan, N.M.; Padrino Jose I. Maldonado (confirmation) (Teresa) of Las Vegas, N.M.; "David Padrino" Maldonado (Baptism) (Yvette) also of Las Vegas, N.M.; Cecilia L. Romo (Dan) of Denver, Colo.; Genevieve A. Ulibarri and the Late Tony B. of Las Vegas, NM; Rosa Maldonado (David) of Bernal, N.M. He is also survived by his biological "Dad" Damian O. Lujan of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother Damian Lujan III, Dominic, Edward, Daniel, half sister Lucia, their spouses and kids; several paternal aunts and many cousins and friends.
Manuel is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Balbina G. and Manuel R. Maldonado; maternal aunt's Marcella Maldonado-Ortega, Corrine Maldonado, Gloria Jean Gallegos and Martina R. Maldonado; maternal uncle's who also helped raise him: Liberato "Tito" Maldonado, Pierre Gonzales and Tony B. Ulibarri; paternal grandparents: Petra and Jose Damian Lujan; half brother David Reynaldo Lujan, paternal uncle "Tio Llena" Manuel A. Lujan and great uncle "Tio Vecino" Cipriano Lujan.
Cremation has taken place. A mass of christian burial is scheduled on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 9 a.m. in Las Vegas, N.M.
The family would like to say thank you to the Albuquerque Paramedics, the staff at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., and the staff at the assisted living facility in Los Lunas, N.M. for all of the wonderful care that they provided to Manuel.
May you rest in peace, My Manolo! You will be greatly missed.