Manuel DeAtocha Garcia, 87, made his journey into heaven and reunited with his loving wife of 56 years, Ezdella Zamora Garcia, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Peoria, Ariz. He passed away peacefully; his daughter Marlene (Gloria) Taylor was at his side.

He was born May 1, 1931, to the late Carlos and Juanita Garcia. Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Carlos and Juanita Garcia, his wife, Ezdella Zamora Garcia, his daughter Edna Elizabeth (Garcia) James and his and sister, Rosa Garcia.

Manuel and Ezdella were married on Dec. 28th, 1955. They lived in Laramie, Wyo.; Greeley Colo.; Rainsville, N.M., and their final home was in Glendale, Ariz.

He worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years and then retired. Manuel will be remembered for his love of horses, the outdoors, fishing and gardening.

He always had a beautiful yard and flowers. He enjoyed having a few animals on his little ranch in Rainsville.

He is survived by his children, Laura (Annabelle) Pacheco and husband Abel of Queen Creek, Ariz.; Sally Burkhead and husband Frank of Loveland, Colo.; Manuel Jr. and wife Irma of Burley, Idaho; Daniel Garcia of Greeley; Marlene (Gloria) Taylor and husband Brent of Glendale and Bessie Porter of Salt Lake City, along with 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brothers, Adam Garcia (Sylvia) of Albuquerque, N.M., Charles Garcia (Pat) Greeley, and Jimmy Garcia (Mary) of Albuquerque and sisters Irene Gallegos, Albuquerque and Beda Garcia of Santa Fe.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Rogers Mortuary in Las Vegas.

The celebration mass of his life will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at St Gertrude Catholic Church, One Church Plaza, Mora, N.M. Burial will follow at Santo Nino Cemetery, Monte Aplanado, N.M.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held at 1 p.m.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Toby Archuleta, Matthew Garcia, Joshua Garcia, Matthew Turgeon, Adam Garcia, Jared Turgeon, Christian Porter, Andrew Taylor and Caiden Porter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roger's Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Avenue in Las Vegas. Memorial donations in memory of Manuel can be made to or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, Ariz., 85014.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 27, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.