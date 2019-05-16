Manuel Romero, 96, of Guadalupita, N.M., passed away May 14, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cesarita Romero, daughters, Linda Almarez and baby Marie, parents Manuel and Ninfa Romero, in-laws Marcelino and Adelia Torres, son-in-law Roy Lujan, brothers Avenancio and Alfonso and sisters, Leonor, Della, Emma and Rose.
He is survived by his children, Eleanor Marquez (Steve), Judy Romero, Dorothy Lujan, Martin Romero, Lawrence Romero (Lisa), daughter-in-law Vickie Romero and many grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., followed by a funeral mass at 11 am. Interment will follow at the Torres Family Cemetery in Guadalupita, with military honors.
Arrangements are by the Rivera Family Funeral Home of Taos, N.M. To share a memory, visit the website riverafuneralhome.com.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 17, 2019