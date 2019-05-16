Manuel Romero

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Romero.
Service Information
Rivera Family Mortuaries
818 Paseo del Pueblo Sur 5491 NDCBU
Taos, NM
87571
(575)-758-3841
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Mora, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Manuel Romero, 96, of Guadalupita, N.M., passed away May 14, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cesarita Romero, daughters, Linda Almarez and baby Marie, parents Manuel and Ninfa Romero, in-laws Marcelino and Adelia Torres, son-in-law Roy Lujan, brothers Avenancio and Alfonso and sisters, Leonor, Della, Emma and Rose.
He is survived by his children, Eleanor Marquez (Steve), Judy Romero, Dorothy Lujan, Martin Romero, Lawrence Romero (Lisa), daughter-in-law Vickie Romero and many grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., followed by a funeral mass at 11 am. Interment will follow at the Torres Family Cemetery in Guadalupita, with military honors.
Arrangements are by the Rivera Family Funeral Home of Taos, N.M. To share a memory, visit the website riverafuneralhome.com.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.