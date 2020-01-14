Marcela M. Garcia, age 62, passed peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 9, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Marcela was born April 15, 1957, to the late Jose and Margaret Quintana in San Geronimo, N.M.
She is survived by her sweetheart and best friend whom she married on Valentine's Day 1986, Gerald Garcia. Her children Marian Jo (Tony), Corazon, Billy Ray (Linda) and Gerald Pete (Michelle). Her grandchildren Dylan (Bri), Natasha (Kevin), Zakk, Mario, Destiney, Angelique, Mikayla, Jeremiah and Maliyah. Her great-grandchildren Dylan Ray and Kinsley Delilah Moon.
Marcela is also survived by her siblings Mary Rowlodge (Arthur), Terry C deBaca (Nick), Mela Chavez (Mel), Idelene Quintana, Jean Salas (Wilfred), Clorinda Quintana, Sandra Pacheco, Ramona Lucero (Steve), Lucille Quintana, Della Lopez (Pete), Joe Quintana (Andrew) and Jimmy Quintana (Amy). She also has several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.
Rosary will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Both services will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.
To view full obituary please go to www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of:
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Road (505)395-9150
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 15, 2020