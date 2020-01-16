Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella C. Valdez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcella C. Valdez, age 89, a lifelong resident of Las Aguitas, Mora, N.M. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 surrounded by the compassionate staff of Raton Nursing Rehab Center.

Marcella was a homemaker.

She was born on May 27, 1930, to Gregorio and Magdelena Cordova in El Alto, N.M.

Marcella is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Lucas E. Valdez; daughter: Patricia Valdez; son Waldo Valdez; parents: Gregorio and Magdelena; five siblings.

She is survived by her children: Samuel (Irinea) Donald Valdez, Tristen Valdez, Tanya Barreras (Enrique), Marie and Gabe Nino (Cayton); Esmael Andy Valdez (Marilyn) and their children Esmael Valdez, D.D.S (Ashlee Ray) and Kids, Andres Valdez (Hanna) and kids, Delilah Padilla (Morris) and kids, Santana Sanchez (Bo) and kids and Lourdes Valdez (Daniel) and kids; Kenneth (Cathy) and kids Alvin Vasquez and Lisa Gallegos (David); daughter in-law: Sally Valdez and Waldo's kids Jesus Valdez, Francisco Valdez and Consuelo Padilla (Joseph); 18 great grandsons; 17 great granddaughters; two great-great- grandchildren. Marcella was greatly loved by numerous relatives and friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M. with Father Paul Grala, S.O.L.T as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mora Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Esmael Valdez, Andres Valdez, Tristen Valdez, Francisco Valdez, Jesus Valdez and Alvin Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers will be all her remaining grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a in Marcella's memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

