Marcus Moises Gutierrez, 26, of Trujillo, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 as a result of a tragic accident. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Adrian and Diana Gutierrez on June 29, 1992 in Las Vegas. Marcus was employed by New Mexico Highway Department of Transportation for seven years, where he was a dedicated and caring worker.

He always gave his all to his job and he was very meticulous and thorough, which resulted in his co-workers becoming his lifelong friends.

Marcus loved the Dallas Cowboys, fishing, camping, long rides on his motorcycle and being at the lake. He was adventurous but most importantly he loved to do anything that included his family and friends.

Marcus had a golden heart and anybody who needed help he would help and anybody he met became a friend. He was always optimistic and supportive and had a beautiful soul.

He met the love of his life, his fiancée Lori Sanchez, whom he spent the past six years with. Marcus and Lori shared many beautiful memories during their time together, but his greatest moment was when he proposed to her on Dec. 24, 2018.

Marcus is survived by his fiancée, Lori Sanchez, his loving parents, Adrian and Diana Gutierrez; his fiancée's parents, Lawrence and Christine Sanchez; his grandparents, Moises and Anna Marie Gutierrez, his brother, Julian, and wife Pamela; his sister, Janice, and partner Abel; his brother, Adrian Jr.; his sister, Selina, and partner, Brandon, and his sister, Katrina; his goddaughter, Alyssa; his godson, Mason; his nieces, Hanna, Naomi, Alexya and Alyssa; his nephew, Elijah, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who he loved with all his heart.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from noon to 5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas.

A rosary devotional service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10 a.m., with both services held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas with Father Fred Alexander S.O.L.T. as celebrant.

Interment will follow at the Gutierrez Family Plot Cemetery in Trujillo, N.M., with casket bearers, Julian, Adrian Jr., Abel Gonzales, Brandon Chavez, Erik Archuleta, Joseph Garcia Jr., Nathan Sandoval and Jamie Ulibarri.

Honorary bearers are godfather Danny Gutierrez, Uncle Gino Gutierrez Nephew Elijah Gutierrez, Marty Montoya and Josef Jaureguiberry.

Flowers may be sent to Rogers Mortuary. A special thank you to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the New Mexico State Police and all medical personnel.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 27, 2019

