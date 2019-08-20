Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Fernandez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Suzanne Fernandez 55, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Santa Fe, N.M.

She was born in Gallup, N.M. on Aug. 26, 1963 to Florencio Arellano and Eloise Dolores Arellano. She was united in marriage to Michael Fernandez on May 9, 1990 in Las Vegas, N.M. A Catholic and a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. She was a member of the Eagles Aerie 3815.

She served and retired from the Army National Guard, and worked up to retirement as a Registered Nurse.

She was preceded in death by her by her maternal grandparents: Joan and Toribio Lovato, paternal grandparents: Juan and Fedelia Arellano, father; Florencio Arellano, and brother: Adam Arellano.

She is survived by her loving husband: Michael Fernandez of Las Vegas, N.M.; daughters: Marsha Montaño and husband David of Baltimore, M.D.; Melanie Fernandez of Las Vegas, N.M.; mother: Eloise Dolores Arellano of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister: Patricia Arellano and Rand Tilton of Santa Fe, N.M.; brothers; Michael Arellano and husband Tom Burley of Houston, Tex.; Andrew Arellano and Michelle Aragon of Santa Fe, N.M.; grandchildren: David Montaño, Damion Montaño of Baltimore, M.D.; numerous: nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Arellano, Andrew Arellano, Miguel Arellano, Tom Burley, Rand Tilton and David Montaño. Private Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, N.M.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under Rogers Mortuary 600 Raynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuary to sign the online register book.

