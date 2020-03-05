Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Grant. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret L. Grant, age 88, a longtime resident of Ocate, N.M. passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

She was born on June 28, 1931, to Arturo LeDoux and Julia Sandoval in Coyote, N.M.

She was a lifetime Catholic and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Ocate, N.M.

Margaret was a devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed baking, cooking and tending to her garden and animals.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Arturo and Julia LeDoux; husband: Henry Grant Jr.; infant son: Henry Grant III; grandson: Floyd "Gojo" Grant Jr.; brothers: Willie LeDoux and Luis LeDoux; sisters: Fabiola Maestas and Lucy Montoya; father- and mother-in-law: Henry Sr. and Emelina Grant; numerous: brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Margaret is survived by her children: Floyd Grant Sr. (Corine) of Taos, N.M., Prescilla Grant of Las Vegas, N.M., Gilbert Grant (Berlinda) of Gilbert, Ariz., Marie Johansen (Eric) and Harold Grant (Shirl) all of Houston, Tex.; grandchildren: Julia Andrada- Valencia (Frank) of Las Vegas, N.M., Timothy Grant of Bernalillo, N.M., Brian Grant (Tena) of Gilbert, Ariz., Kevin Grant (Tiffany), Eric Grant (Tara), Erica Archibeque (Nathan) all of Denver, Colo., Mario Brunning (Crystal) of Galveston, Tex. and Tonya Cupial (Pete) of Houston, Texas.; 14: great grandchildren; bothers: Lee LeDoux (Nila) of Ocate, N.M. and Art LeDoux of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Ramona Martinez of Mora, N.M. and Maria Rudolph of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Johnny LeDoux of Cimarron, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. Funeral mass will follow Rosary with both services to be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Ocate, N.M. with Father Christopher Martinez as Celebrant.

Interment will follow at Ocate Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers: Julia Andrada- Valencia, Timothy Grant, Brian Grant, Kevin Grant, Eric Grant and Erica Archibeque. Honorary Pallbearers will be all her remaining grandchildren, great grandchildren and Luciano Vigil.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

