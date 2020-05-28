On May 26, 2020, Margaret Lester was reunited with her beloved husband and their only son Max Jr.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1917, to Fidel Baca and Carmelita Chavez in Shoemaker, N.M.
She lived such an amazing life, she was one of the last of her kind. Margaret was a real country girl.
She lived off of the land fetching and hauling water every day from the well, tending to her chickens, cows, and sheep. She loved gardening and canning jelly, peaches, and apricots.
She was a loving aunt, great aunt and friend.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents: Fidel and Carmelita Baca; son: Max Lester Jr.; husband Max Lester Sr; sisters: Victoria Gonzales, Aurora Gonzales and Veronica Baca.
Margaret is survived by her nieces and nephews: Conferina "Confie" Garcia of Roy, N.M. Celia Reddinger of Hereford, Tex., Benjamin Gonzales (Belen) of Conchas Dam, N.M., Frye Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M., Guadalupe Larson (Benito) of Alburquerque, N.M., Mary Lou Garza of Hereford, Tex., Arturo Baca of Trujillo, N.M., Lillian Lester of Las Vegas, N.M. and Fred Gonzales of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous: other relatives and friends.
Rosary devotional services will be recited on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow both services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Tim Meurer as celebrant.
Interment will follow at San Isidro Cemetery in Trujillo, N.M. with the following serving as Pallbearers Joe Dan Lovato, Derek Lovato, Jimmy Garcia, Danny Garcia, Mitch Larson and Arturo Baca, Honorary Pallbearers will be all her remaining great nieces and great nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, N.M. 87701
Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from May 28 to May 29, 2020.