Margarito "Maggie" Romero, 87, was called home to be with his wife of 64 years on March 21, 2019.

Margarito was born on May 7, 1931, in San Raphael, N.M., to the late Isabel and Ninfa (Maes) Romero. He was united in marriage on Feb. 20, 1955, to the love of his life, Reyna, at the San Isidro Church in Trujillo, N.M.

Margarito served in the U.S. Army in the US54 070 394 Infantry as a Squad Leader of Company L, 35th Infantry during the Korean War. Margarito was wounded in action during the line of duty.

He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his meritorious service in Korea from 1952 to 1953. He was also the Recipient of the Purple Heart for wounds received in action.

Margarito shared his passion of spending time at his "Ranchito" with his wife Reyna, from raising cattle to riding horses and branding.

He loved his Sunday gatherings and spending time with his roping club and friends in Variadero and Las Vegas. He shared his knowledge and passion for ranch life with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He had many hobbies from tinkering around the house to coming up with new ideas. He loved to work on various construction projects and always had more than one going.

Margarito will be greatly missed by his children and all his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Reyna who passed away 6 months ago. His parents, Isabel and Ninfa Romero; son; Roger Romero; granddaughter, Olivia Romero; daughter-in-law, Helen Romero; sisters, Terecita Kostner, Helen Chevixz; brothers-in-law, Ray Kostner, Damacio Sena; sister in law, Nora Romero.

He is survived by his daughters and son; Darlene Tapia (Joe), Ruben Romero (Veronica), Aylene Griego (Joseph) all of Las Vegas, N. M.; grandchildren Matt Tapia (Amanda), Tim Tapia (Kristie), Diego Romero (Joyce), Marissa Vigil (Nick), Jesse Romero (Bernice), Mario Romero (Brandi), Nikki Garcia (Victoria), Estrellita Romero, and Francisco Griego. Great-Grandchildren: Denicia Tapia (Stevan), Josiah Tapia, Awnika Tapia, Micah Tapia, Isabella Tapia, Kaylee Tapia, Ryan Romero, Haylie Romero, Emma Romero, Brittany Montano, Elisia Vigil, Justin Vigil, Jazmine Romero, Ricky Romero, and Destiny Romero; brothers Benito Romero and Secundino Romero (Tina); sister Simonita Armenta (Andy); special aunt Angie Baca (Tony); brother-in-law Carlos Gonzales (Evan) of Denver, Colo.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A rosary will be recited on Monday, March 25, 2019, 7 p.m., with full military honors. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 9 a.m., with both services at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., and Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.

Cremation will follow the funeral mass.

Serving as casket bearers are Matt Tapia, Tim Tapia, Diego Romero, Jesse Romero, Nikki Garcia, Estrellita Romero, Francisco Griego and Nick Vigil.

Honorary bearers will be all of his remaining grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

