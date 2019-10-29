Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Alicia Sandoval. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Alicia Sandoval, age 64, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., for the past 20 years from Las Vegas, Nev., passed away at Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M.

Maria Alicia was born in Bernalillo, N.M., on June 8, 1955, to Merenciano Sandoval and Eufemia Aragon.

She enjoyed crocheting, also loved to dance to New Mexico music and loved the ranch in San Pablo, N.M. Maria Alicia was a Blackjack dealer in Las Vegas, Nev.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merenciano and Eufemia Sandoval, sisters, Nora Tafoya, Eleonila Sandoval, and Mary Ruth Garcia.

She is survived by her sons: Javier Hernandez (Amy) of Utah; Robert Hernandez (Cindy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Niko, Antonio, Alex, Larissa, Mariah, Michael, Aliya and Cena, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M.

Rosary service will be recited on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both service to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as casket bearers: Marcello Sedillo, Alonzo Adazla, Niko Barlion, Michael Hernandez, Daniel Gonzales and Paul Sandoval. Honorary Bearers are the following, Antonio Hernandez, Alex Hernandez, Manuel Sandoval Jr., Richard Garcia, Clarence Garcia and Martin Sanchez.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. Maria Alicia Sandoval, age 64, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., for the past 20 years from Las Vegas, Nev., passed away at Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M.Maria Alicia was born in Bernalillo, N.M., on June 8, 1955, to Merenciano Sandoval and Eufemia Aragon.She enjoyed crocheting, also loved to dance to New Mexico music and loved the ranch in San Pablo, N.M. Maria Alicia was a Blackjack dealer in Las Vegas, Nev.She was preceded in death by her parents, Merenciano and Eufemia Sandoval, sisters, Nora Tafoya, Eleonila Sandoval, and Mary Ruth Garcia.She is survived by her sons: Javier Hernandez (Amy) of Utah; Robert Hernandez (Cindy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Niko, Antonio, Alex, Larissa, Mariah, Michael, Aliya and Cena, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Public visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M.Rosary service will be recited on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both service to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as casket bearers: Marcello Sedillo, Alonzo Adazla, Niko Barlion, Michael Hernandez, Daniel Gonzales and Paul Sandoval. Honorary Bearers are the following, Antonio Hernandez, Alex Hernandez, Manuel Sandoval Jr., Richard Garcia, Clarence Garcia and Martin Sanchez.Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close