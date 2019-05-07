Maria Christina Kavanaugh-Wiggins, 77, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.

Maria was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Las Vegas, N.M., to the late Joe I. and Dolores P. Kavanaugh.

She lived in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, from 1960 to 2011 and she called Byram, Ms., home for the past eight years. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Jackson and had attended St. Johns in Crystal Springs.

She was a very religious lady who loved to read. She was extremely interested in ancestry and geneology.

Along with her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her husband, James Wiggins.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Wiggins of Byram and Jimmy Wiggins (Cora Boone) of Albuquerque; brother J. Michael Kavanaugh (Julie) of Kauai, Hawaii; sisters Carmen Valdez of Las Vegas, N.M.; Geri Duran of Albuquerque and Martha "Connie" Vigil (Alfonzo) of Las Vegas, N.M.

A mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 403 Valencia St. in Las Vegas. Burial of cremains will be at the San Jose Cemetary after the mass.