Maria de la Luz Lira, 72, of Rociada, N.M., since 2003 formerly of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home in Rociada.

She was born to Marcelino Liro and Inez Lozano on Sept. 16, 1946, in Jaralillo Nieves Zacatecas, Mexico.

She loved watching her grandchildren grow and play and enjoyed her visits with them. She also loved to draw, crochet, sew and make handmade blankets.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marcelino and Inez Lira; infant daughter Alicia Lira and infant son Pedro Mendoza.

She is survived by her sons, Rodolfo Lira (Alma) of Cleburne, Texas; Jose Mendoza Jr. (Debbie) of Los Lunas, N.M. and Henry Mendoza of Irving, Texas; daughter Sonia Mendoza (Rodney) of Rociada; grandchildren Brenda Lira (Justin), Melissa Lira, Antonio Mendoza, Destiny Mendoza, Mario Mascarenas, Ricky Mendoza (Diamond), Shimika Mendoza (Jeff), Jose Mendoza III (Kristina), Ricardita Mascarenas, Sandra Sena and Emily Mendoza; great granddaughters Ernestine Mendoza and Eliana Mendoza; brother Eugenio Lira (Remedios) of Jaralillo, Mexico; sisters Yolanda Hernandez (Erasmo) of Jaralillo, Amelia Caranza (Jesus) of Odessa, Texas; Olga Lira of Dallas and Maria del Rojas Socorro (Juan) of Wisconsin and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Interment will take place at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M., with pall bearers Antonio Mendoza, Ricky Mendoza, Jose Mendoza III, Randy Wise , Joel Encinias and Steven Mascarenas. Honorary pall bearers will be all her remaining grandchildren and great-granddaughters.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 13, 2019

