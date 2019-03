Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Efren Valdez. View Sign

Maria Efren Valdez, 86, of Ulysses, Kan., died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses.

She was born May 3, 1932, in Tecolote, N.M., the daughter of Juan and Adelina (Gonzales) Esquibel. Maria grew up in New Mexico and has lived in Ulysses the last four years.

She was from a migrant family and worked in California, Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. Maria married Jose Ausencio Valdez on Nov. 8, 1948, in Tecolote.

For 10 years, she was a foster grandparent at elementary schools. She had previously worked at the coffee shop and M5 Club, both in Ulysses.

Maria was a great caregiver and took excellent care of her family.

Maria is survived by her children, Jose LeRoy Valdez and Alex Ruben Valdez, Jr.; sister Corrine Saiz; grandchildren Doris Rodriguez, Theodore Joseph Valdez Jr., LeAnn Valdez, Mary Valdez, Isaac Maestas, Wanda Jaramillo, LeRoy Valdez, Jr., Jeremy Valdez, Robert Valdez, Jonathan Valdez, Michael Valdez, Jared Valdez, Alex Valdez III and Ryan J. Valdez; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and special caretaker, Rafael Rodriguez-Mata.

Maria is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jose Ausencio Valdez; sons Jose Valdez, Ted Valdez, Alex Ruben Valdez and Benito Domingo Valdez; granddaughter Roberta Valdez and siblings, Amadita Jaramillo, Rosita Lucero, Cristobal Esquibel, and Prospero Esquibel.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10 a.m., at Garnand Funeral Home Chapel in Ulysses with Pastor Nasario Navarette officiating. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home Chapel in Ulysses, with an evening service at 6 p.m.

