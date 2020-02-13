Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Eva Martinez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Rosary 6:00 PM Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Saint Joseph's Parish Anton Chico , NM View Map Burial Following Services Saint Joseph's Cemetery Anton Chico , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Eva Martinez, was born April 13, 1928 to Ecipio Salas and Desideria Perea in Tecolotito, N.M., where she resided the younger years of her life. She married Antonio Martinez on June 14, 1972, and they later moved to Apache Springs, N.M., where she resided up until she became terminally ill in 2019. Eva was a lady with "True Grit," she was a lady who had firmness of mind and unyielding courage. She enjoyed working her cattle and sheep ranch in Apache Springs for many years. Eva was a wonderful housekeeper and cook, she loved to tell dichos and pray her rosaries. She also talked about the countless hours of work she put in while working at the NM Medical Center for 14 years from Oct. 30, 1976 to Oct. 31, 1990 and was proud of the plaque she received from the NM Medical Center for their "Sincere Gratitude for her 14 Years of Loyal & Dedicated Service." Eva, as everyone knew her, became terminally ill in January 2019 and admitted herself to the NM Behavioral Center Meadows Long Term Care Nursing Facility, where she resided until her death on Feb. 11, 2020. Eva was a member of Saint Joseph's Parish in Anton Chico, N.M.

Eva friended all the Nursing staff, Social Worker, CNA's, Cooks and Maintenance Staff at Meadows Evergreen Ward and they all took a liking to her friendliness and the love that she shared with all of them. She also became friends with many of the patients, Stella, Josephine, Pita, Jean and many were sad to here of her passing.

Eva, was one of nine children and was preceded in death by her parents, Ecipio and Desideria Salas, her husband Antonio Martinez, her brothers and their spouses, Juan, Andres (Valeria), Ernesto (Lilly), Esequiel (Serafin), Daniel, Tito (Vitalia) and her two sisters Mela Lucero (Demecio) and Flora Lovato. She was also preceded in death by her partner and best friend Ramon Urioste.

Eva is survived by numerous nephews and nieces, two nephews who were close to her, Isidro Lovato Jr., and Steven Salas; and two nieces that were also close to her Anna Rock and Nash Drake. Her brother-in-Law Isidro Lovato Sr., and Sister-in-law Margie Martinez-Baca. Eva is also survived by Tommy Ortiz & Jo Ann Alcon-Ortiz who were very dear to her and she considered them as her children.

Eva asked that in her obituary we include that she "Thanked" all the Nursing Staff, the Social Worker (Laura), the CNA's, Techs, Cooks and Maintenance Staff for taking care of her and her needs as a patient while at Meadows Evergreen Ward.

Eva will be sadly missed by all those whose hearts she touched.

Rosary service will be held at Rogers Mortuary Chapel at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Funeral will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Anton Chico, N.M. at Saint Joseph's Parish. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Anton Chico, N.M.

Pallbearers: Isidro Lovato Jr., Francisco Lovato, Steven Salas, Tommy Ortiz, Hank Bustos and Elmer Pacheco. Honorary Pallbearers are the rest of her nephews and nieces.

