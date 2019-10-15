Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Felipa "Pita" Gonzales. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Maria "Pita" Felipa Gonzales, 84, a lifelong resident of Sena, N.M., peacefully passed away on Oct. 11, 2019.

Forever in our hearts, she will remain a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, mother in law, aunt, cousin and friend. Known for her faith, she was a devote Catholic at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Villanueva, N.M.

She is survived by her husband, Rosendo Gonzales Jr., children Benedict (Molly), Yvonne (Francisco), Clemente (Ramona), Rosendo III (Lori), Sandra, Curtis (Rella), and Michael, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers Joe Sena (Elsie), Florian Sena, and Ernest Sena (Lorraine), sister: Eufelia Bustamante, and many members of both Sena and Gonzales families.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Juan and Rita Sena, grandson Benedict (BJ) and siblings: Leonarda Griego, Estella Garcia, Margaret Chavez, Rosario Gallegos, Jose Dolores Sena, Conferina Sena, and Celestina M. Sena. Family, friends and others whose lives Maria touched are welcome to celebrate her life with the recitation of the Holy Rosary on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 7 p.m., Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant in Villanueva, N.M., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. Burial will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 9: a.m. with the following serving as Pallbearers: Alicia Maez, Jacqueline Greigo, Estevan Gonzales, Rosendo Gonzales III, Isiah Bazan and Preslie Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers will be the remaining of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Refreshments will follow after funeral at the old Ribera School in Ribera, N.M..

