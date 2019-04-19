Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria G. Leyba. View Sign

Maria G. Leyba, born Sept. 20, 1937, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

She was born to Rafael Baros and Adelina Vigil on Sept. 20, 1937, in Holman, N.M.

She was a lifelong Catholic, a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M.

She is survived by her husband, Juan Jose Leyba; daughter Veronica, son Joseph and daughter Eloida; special nephew Frank Leyba Sr., and family, special aunt Margie Chavez and family of Seattle, Wash.; seven sisters, two brothers from Nevada, Colorado, and California; sisters-in-law Rose Salas and Olivia Leyba and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

A rosary service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10 a.m., with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T. as Celebrant.

Interment will follow at San Antonio Cemetery in Chacon, N.M., with casket bearers Carl Essary, Frank Leyba Sr, Elauterio Vigil, Raymond Salas, Gilbert Quintana and Daniel Leyba.

Special thanks to the Mora Valley Clinic, Ambercare and Esperanza Home Health Care.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 20, 2019

