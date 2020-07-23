Maria Rita Lucero, age 81, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
She was born in Anton Chico, N.M. to Fernando Baca and Emilia Romero on June 4, 1939.
She was preceded in death by son: Abel Lucero; grandson: Johnathon Lucero; parents Fernando and Emilia Baca; sisters: Antonia Gonzales, Azulema Mendez, Luisa Lucero, Celina Pino, and Estrella Baca; brother: Benito Baca; brother-in-law: Tony Lucero.
She is survived by her loving husband: Leroy Pedro Lucero of the family home; sons: Joe Lucero (Naomi) Mike Lucero (Cathy) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Carl Lucero of Española, N.M.; grandchildren: Billyjoe, Diego, Brandy, Kristen (Paul), Robert (Lindsey), Curtis (Jamie), Jennae (Edward), Dominic, Destiny, Austin, Miranda, Angelica and Alyssa; great-grandchildren: Naleah, Elijah, Paul Jr., Jaelynn, Jade, Jacey, Logon and Kryslynn; sister: Corrine Gabaldon of Las Vegas, N.M.; Lila Lucero of Anton Chico, N.M.; Margaret Gonzales (Juan) of Bernal, N.M.; brother: Fernando Baca (Dulcenea) of Tecolotito, N.M.; sisters-in-law: Benicia Baca of Anton Chico, N.M.; Tillie Dominguez of Watrous, N.M.; Margie Lucero, Evelyn Ortega, Barbara Ortega (Dave), brothers-in-law: George Ortega, Eddie Ortega (Loretta), sister-in-law: Sylvia Lucero all of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow with both services held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with pallbearers Billyjoe Lucero, Diego Lucero, Robert Loera, Paul Ouma, Curtis Lucero, Austin Lucero, Dominic Lucero and Edward Quintana. Honorary bearers will be all of her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com
