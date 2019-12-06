Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Rosa Bustamante. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Rosa P. Bustamante, age 90, a longtime resident of Ribera, N.M., passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family in Ribera, N.M.

She was born in El Ancon, N.M., on June 16, 1929, to Luis Padilla and Albenita Ribera.

She was a member of the San Miguel Del Vado Catholic church.

She was loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to cook, work puzzles, do outside work, and she loved her cats.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Joe D. Bustamante; parents: Luis and Albenita Padilla; brother: Adam R. Padilla; infant brother: Casimiro Eloy Padilla.

She is survived by her daughter: Betty Bustamante of Ribera, N.M.; granddaughter: Maria Montoya (Larry) of Ribera, N.M.; brother: Charlie Padilla of Ribera, N.M.; sister-in-law: Alice Bustamante of Las Vegas, N.M.; brothers-in-law: Benito Bustamante of Ribera, N.M., Pete Quintana (Lucilla) of Santa Fe, N.M., and Robert Bustamante (Tommie) of Santa Fe; Maria's father: Marcos Montoya and family of El Curuco, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at San Miguel Del Vado Catholic Church in San Miguel, N.M. with Father Moses Nwankwo as celebrant. Interment will follow at the San Miguel Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Larry Rivera, Marcos Montoya, Alex Bustamante, Clarence Bustamante and Ralph Bustamante. Honorary pallbearers will be David Bustamante, Michael Gallegos and George Bustamante.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

