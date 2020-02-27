Maria E. Trujillo, 68, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Maria was born on April 22, 1951 in Ocate, N.M., to Rafael Trujillo and Faustina Vigil.
Maria worked for West Las Vegas Head start, Rogers Mortuary, and then retired from the Las Vegas Medical Center. She was a devoted Catholic.
Maria is preceded in death by her father Rafael Trujillo, her mother Faustina Vigil and her brother Jose Dolores Trujillo.
She is survived by her son: Diego Trujillo of Las Vegas, N.M.; brothers: Donaciano Trujillo (Ida) of Ocate, N.M., Jose Rafael Trujillo (Frances) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Orlando L. Trujillo (Josie) of Ocate, N.M.; sister: Talpita Trujillo (Fernando) of Los Lefrebes, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary Devotional service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Christopher Martinez as celebrant at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Ocate, N.M.
Interment will follow at Trujillo Family Cemetery in Ocate, NM with the following as pallbearers Geronimo Branchal, Fernando Branchal, Brian Trujillo, Geraldo Trujillo, Lawrence Trujillo and Adrian Trujillo.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 28, 2020