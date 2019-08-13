Maria Utilia "Tillie" Ortiz, 96, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Atanacio Ortiz. She is survived by her son, Bennie Ortiz, of Las Vegas, N.M., six brothers and sisters. She was born in Ojitos Frios, N.M. on April 26, 1923 to Lupe and Francisca Montano Salas. She enjoyed the ranch life most of her life, riding horses, maintaining her flower garden, listening to Spanish music on the radio, cooking and going to the casinos.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 1-4 p.m.. in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd.
Services will be held from Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a rosary on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Father Timothy Muerer will celebrate the Mass. The interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. The family has entrusted Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations to be in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 14, 2019