Marie Lucero was born in Colfax County, N.M. and at the age of 94, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M., in the presence of her son Naki on Nov. 15, 2019.

As a young child, she moved from Arizona to San Jose, N.M. In San Jose, her time revolved around caring for her brothers Frank and Ray Montenegro. She would also walk to church from San Jose to San Miguel, every morning. After moving to Las Vegas, she helped raise her sisters Lilly and Consuelo. Her first full-time job was being a school teacher for grades first through eighth, at a rural school at La Liendre, N.M. She believed that teaching kids was the most rewarding job she ever had. After working in several places, she worked as a customer service supervisor at K-Mart in Las Vegas, where she retired from. She also enjoyed that job.

After retirement, she enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, bingo, dancing, listening to music and watching her Novelas. She served as an adviser to members of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, Affirmative Action Committee and Resolutions and Platform Committee. She made contributions to the policies set, within the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

She believed that politics should help poor and working people have better lives.

She loved all of her relatives, friends and her son's friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ignacio Nash Lucero, sons, Ignacio Lucero and Gilbert. Brothers, Ray and Frank Montenegro and, her parents, Emilio and Margaret-Montoya Montenegro. Sister, Consuelo Gonzales and various nephews.

She is survived by her son, Ignacio Naki Lucero. Brother Emilio Montenegro. Sisters Margie Ruiz and Lilly Delgado and various nieces and nephews.

Marie, was also survived by her best friend Terry Caldwell, Terry's granddaughter, Layla and health care provider, Matt Probst.

Services for Marie will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with a rosary at 10 a.m., with an immediate mass and burial to follow.

