Marie Mares, 90, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away after a brief illness Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was a loving sister and aunt.

She was born to Felipe Mares and Anna Ludi on Sept. 13, 1928, in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was an elementary school teacher with the West Las Vegas schools for 35 years and she retired as the bilingual director. She loved to read, travel and enjoyed camping.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Felipe and Anna Mares; brother Phillip Mares; sisters, Emma Lujan and Rebecca Vigil; sister-in-law Jennie Mares and brother's-in-law, Cecil Lujan and Fernando Vigil.

Marie was the oldest of five children.

She is survived by her brother Wilfred Mares of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, cousins and many friends.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the Rogers Mortuary Chapel.

Rosary devotional services will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, 7 p.m., at Rogers Mortuary.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 14, 2019, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Cremation will follow the funeral service and burial will be held at a later date at San Jose Cemetery.

Pall bearers will be Kenneth Mares, Phillip Mares Jr., Gary Ludi, Becky Lujan, Jason Galloway and Clifford Pekoc.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Sorrows Church Building Fund, 403 Valencia St, Las Vegas, N.M., 87701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

