Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie M. Lysne. View Sign

Marjorie McCoy Lysne passed away in Las Vegas, N.M., on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 6, 1926 in Sioux Pass, Mont., and grew up on the farm doing many chores helping her family.

She went to a one-room schoolhouse for eight grades, then to high school and on to business college in Spokane, Wash. There, she met her future husband Dennis Lysne.

They were married June 9, 1945, moved to Portland, Ore., and enjoyed 55 years of marriage together until his death.

Marjorie was very active volunteering with her children's activities, in her church, and the Sons of Norway. She worked as the secretary and treasurer of her church for many years.

In 2008, she moved to Mora, New Mexico, to live with her daughter, Patricia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaiah and Myrtle McCoy; infant daughter Karen; all of her sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their spouses.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Medina (husband Moise) of Mora, N.M.; their daughters, Denise Medina, Danielle Trujillo (Mike) and son Tyler; Tiffany Medina and fianceé Joseph Lopez and baby on the way; Kristen Araiza (Manny) and daughters Holli and Carli; her son, Mark Lysne of Deming, N.M., and his friend, Robin; his children, Jason, Matthew and Lahni and their children; many nieces and nephews; special niece Naomi Desmul and special friend Josephine Gonzales.

Services will be held at Rogers Mortuary in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1 p.m., with officiant Shirley Sandoval. She will be buried with Dennis in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Visit Marjorie McCoy Lysne passed away in Las Vegas, N.M., on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 6, 1926 in Sioux Pass, Mont., and grew up on the farm doing many chores helping her family.She went to a one-room schoolhouse for eight grades, then to high school and on to business college in Spokane, Wash. There, she met her future husband Dennis Lysne.They were married June 9, 1945, moved to Portland, Ore., and enjoyed 55 years of marriage together until his death.Marjorie was very active volunteering with her children's activities, in her church, and the Sons of Norway. She worked as the secretary and treasurer of her church for many years.In 2008, she moved to Mora, New Mexico, to live with her daughter, Patricia.She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaiah and Myrtle McCoy; infant daughter Karen; all of her sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their spouses.She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Medina (husband Moise) of Mora, N.M.; their daughters, Denise Medina, Danielle Trujillo (Mike) and son Tyler; Tiffany Medina and fianceé Joseph Lopez and baby on the way; Kristen Araiza (Manny) and daughters Holli and Carli; her son, Mark Lysne of Deming, N.M., and his friend, Robin; his children, Jason, Matthew and Lahni and their children; many nieces and nephews; special niece Naomi Desmul and special friend Josephine Gonzales.Services will be held at Rogers Mortuary in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1 p.m., with officiant Shirley Sandoval. She will be buried with Dennis in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. at a later date.Arrangements are under the care Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Funeral Home Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close