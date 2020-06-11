Beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and cousin went to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Mark Patrick Ludi was born on Oct. 7, 1970 to Tony and Bertha Ludi.
Mark had a kindness to him that you would only know if you took that chance to really know him. He'd give you the shirt off his back whether you asked or not. Mark had no prejudice in him. He could make good of any situation. Mark loved the Lord so much he spoke of him often. On any given chance he shared so many stories of his life and experiences that made him the strongest loving husband, daddy, and person he became. Mark always made people laugh. Amazing sense of humor- never failed to make you crack a smile, everyone loved him. Mark dressed like a clown for his sisters birthday's to helping save his baby brother from floating down Gallinas River. Mark's passions were art and music. One of his mom's favorite memories driving through Gallinas laughing and singing a song called the Different Drum by Linda Ronstrat. Mark was a loving father to his one and only daughter (Glory). She ran to daddy for fun, to jump and he was her buddy and her hero. He was such a cariñoso husband always talking about his loving wife and family. She saved his life, but the love they established had really saved them both. A love that couldn't break a circle forever spinning and a love that will continue to grow through memories and journeys ahead. He will be greatly missed by so many near and far!
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Dan and Consuelo Quintana; paternal grandparents: Tony and Theresa Ludi; uncles: Danny Quintana, Johnny Quintana, Phillip Quintana, Michael Ludi and Steve Ludi; cousin: Danee Stanway; mother-in law: Glorianna Jaramillo.
Mark is survived by his wife Maria E. Ludi of the family home; daughter: Glory M.C. Ludi; parents: Bertha and Tony Ludi of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters and brothers: Melanie Ludi (Stephanie) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and John Ludi (Amia) of Las Vegas, N.M.; aunts and uncles: Patsy Garcia (Felix) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Emily Gutierrez (Daniel) of Mesquite, Nev., Chris Ludi of Las Vegas, N.M., Ruthanna Bonney (Mitch) of Las Vegas, N.M., Patsy Gordon of Trementina, N.M. and Sylvia Larson and family of Las Vegas, N.M.; father-in-law: Leopoldo Jaramillo Jr of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister's – in –law: Rose Anna Vigil (Eliseo), Marisol Jaramillo, Angel Brito (Kris) and Ashley Jaramillo (James) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother's-in-law: Leopoldo Jaramillo III (Victoria), Steven Jaramillo (Jean) and Mikey Jaramillo (Savanna) all of Las Vegas, N.M. godsons: Dillan Paul Ryan Jaramillo and Joaquin Hunter Mark Brito; goddaughter: Rosalei Precious MJ Vigil; numerous: other nieces, nephews, all his family at La Fiesta his best friends Santana and Payso, other relatives and many other relatives.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church with Pastor Gabriel Ortiz. Interment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for private friends and family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Please visit our online website to sign the online register book www.rogersmortuarynm.com.
Mark Patrick Ludi was born on Oct. 7, 1970 to Tony and Bertha Ludi.
Mark had a kindness to him that you would only know if you took that chance to really know him. He'd give you the shirt off his back whether you asked or not. Mark had no prejudice in him. He could make good of any situation. Mark loved the Lord so much he spoke of him often. On any given chance he shared so many stories of his life and experiences that made him the strongest loving husband, daddy, and person he became. Mark always made people laugh. Amazing sense of humor- never failed to make you crack a smile, everyone loved him. Mark dressed like a clown for his sisters birthday's to helping save his baby brother from floating down Gallinas River. Mark's passions were art and music. One of his mom's favorite memories driving through Gallinas laughing and singing a song called the Different Drum by Linda Ronstrat. Mark was a loving father to his one and only daughter (Glory). She ran to daddy for fun, to jump and he was her buddy and her hero. He was such a cariñoso husband always talking about his loving wife and family. She saved his life, but the love they established had really saved them both. A love that couldn't break a circle forever spinning and a love that will continue to grow through memories and journeys ahead. He will be greatly missed by so many near and far!
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Dan and Consuelo Quintana; paternal grandparents: Tony and Theresa Ludi; uncles: Danny Quintana, Johnny Quintana, Phillip Quintana, Michael Ludi and Steve Ludi; cousin: Danee Stanway; mother-in law: Glorianna Jaramillo.
Mark is survived by his wife Maria E. Ludi of the family home; daughter: Glory M.C. Ludi; parents: Bertha and Tony Ludi of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters and brothers: Melanie Ludi (Stephanie) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and John Ludi (Amia) of Las Vegas, N.M.; aunts and uncles: Patsy Garcia (Felix) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Emily Gutierrez (Daniel) of Mesquite, Nev., Chris Ludi of Las Vegas, N.M., Ruthanna Bonney (Mitch) of Las Vegas, N.M., Patsy Gordon of Trementina, N.M. and Sylvia Larson and family of Las Vegas, N.M.; father-in-law: Leopoldo Jaramillo Jr of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister's – in –law: Rose Anna Vigil (Eliseo), Marisol Jaramillo, Angel Brito (Kris) and Ashley Jaramillo (James) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother's-in-law: Leopoldo Jaramillo III (Victoria), Steven Jaramillo (Jean) and Mikey Jaramillo (Savanna) all of Las Vegas, N.M. godsons: Dillan Paul Ryan Jaramillo and Joaquin Hunter Mark Brito; goddaughter: Rosalei Precious MJ Vigil; numerous: other nieces, nephews, all his family at La Fiesta his best friends Santana and Payso, other relatives and many other relatives.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church with Pastor Gabriel Ortiz. Interment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for private friends and family only.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Please visit our online website to sign the online register book www.rogersmortuarynm.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.