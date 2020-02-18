Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for "Marty" Precilla Lowe. View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church Las Vegas , NM View Map Mass of Christian Burial Following Services Immaculate Conception Church Las Vegas , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Marty" Precilla Lowe passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, N.M. She was born on Oct. 30, 1950, to Pete Martinez and Trinidad Tapia in Las Vegas, N.M. She was a loving daughter, mother, wife, grandmother and auntie, who would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed help. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Pete Martinez; daughter Celeste Demeter; brother Angelo Martinez and great nephew Michael J. Martinez.

She is survived by her partner David Lovelady, of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, N.M.; and her mother Trinidad Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; children: Robby Lowe (Dawn) of Spokane, WA and Arcenio Lowe of Mino, N.D.; son-in-law Tom Demeter of Rainer, Ore.; stepchildren: Alexis Lovelady Fanto (Luigi) and family of Farmington, N.M., David Lovelady, Jr. (Katrina) and family of Albuquerque, and Braxton Lovelady of Bernalillo, N.M.; the father of her children, Rob Lowe of Minot, N.D.; grandchildren: Matthew Demeter of Portland, Ore., Alex Demeter (Marlon) of Portland, Ore., Sarah Demeter (Dustin) of Vancouver, Wash., and Seth and Ian Lowe of Spokane, Wash.; great-grandchildren: Scarlette, Sophia, and Avery; brothers: Edward Martinez (Christine) of Clovis, N.M., Archie Martinez (Rosette) of Las Cruces, N.M., and Pete Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Marie Benavidez (Danny) and Darlene Martinez Herrera (Leon) of Las Vegas, N.M.; nephews and nieces: Edward Martinez (Josette) and son of Calif., Mickie Sanchez (JL) and family of Espanola, N.M., Damien Martinez (Bella) and family of Las Cruces, N.M., Zachary Martinez (Angela) and family of Las Vegas, Nev., Cabrini Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M., Francisca Cordova (Paul) and family of Rainsville, N.M., Katherine Benavidez (Bri) and family of Rio Rancho, N.M., Eric Benavidez of Las Vegas, N.M., Rick Martinez (Beth) and family of Las Cruces, N.M., Amanda Martinez (Roger) and family of Las Vegas, N.M., Marcos Martinez (Eliza) of Chandler, Ariz., and Ryan Martinez (Jeff) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and very special friend, who she thought of as a daughter, Kasi Ingersol Jaramillo (Israel) and family, and many other friends and relatives.

