Mary B. Gallegos (Mary B. Garcia) age 85 died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, and was a long-time residence of Las Vegas, N.M. Mary B. Garcia was born on June 4, 1934, and was married to Mike Garcia for 45 years. Mary B. Garcia married Andy Gallegos after Mike, her husband, passed away in 1999 and became Mary B. Gallegos on May 12, 2001, and they were married for 24 years. Mary was a good mother, a great wife and kind-hearted; she was loved by everyone who knew her. Mary loved music, singing, dancing, cooking and traveling. She always cared about her kids and took care of everyone's children. Mary had a big heart and never said anything bad about anyone. Mary always said if you don't have something nice to say about someone, don't say anything at all.

Mary was a member of the and American legion, she helped out in the kitchen when needed, in her younger days she worked at the Kiva, Serf and Coronado Theatres. I always thought my mother should have been a movie star ­- she was a real beautiful woman.

Mary B. Gallegos is preceded in death by her first husband Mike Garcia, grandmother Ponciana (Chana) Romero, mother Evangelina (Angie) Romero, son David Garcia, daughter Elizabeth (Lizzie) Marrujo of Las Vegas, N.M. Godson Greg Medina of Mora, N.M.

Mary B. Gallegos is survived by her husband Andy Gallegos. He has a son, Luis Gallegos, fiancé LoriLee Trujillo, grandson Harold Vigil, and granddaughters Lorena (Weda), Amor, and Trinity Gallegos. Mary's daughter Yolanda and (Gilbert) Baca and families of Albuquerque, N.M. Son Artie Garcia and families, daughter Kathy and (Joseph) Vigil and families of Las Vegas, N.M. Daughter Rita and (Randy) Tenorio and families of Idaho. Son Jeffery and (Brenda) and families of Las Vegas, N.M. She also had many numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Mary's sisters Dolores Martinez and families of Las Vegas, N.M. and Virginia Romero and families of Florida. Mary had other numerous relatives and friends.

A Very Special Thank You to Luis and LoriLee, who committed themselves to Mary's care, 24 hours a day, during the remaining two weeks before her passing. They were very compassionate and loving to Mary. Thank you and God Bless.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 811 6th St. Las Vegas, N.M.

The Mass will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Procession will follow after mass to The National Cemetery 501 North Guadalupe St. Santa Fe, N.M. at 11 a.m. where Mary will be laid to rest with her first husband Mike Garcia.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert, Artie, Jeffery, Nick, Chris, Mikey.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 29, 2020

