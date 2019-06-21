Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary B. Stroud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary B. "Nan" Stroud, 78, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

She was born to Jose Manuel and Frances Medina on May 15, 1941, in Farley, N.M.

She was preceded in death by her brother Paul Medina, her sisters Rafaelita DeHerrera, Georgia Roybal, and Juanita Dominguez.

She is survived by her brother Raymond Medina and wife Geneva of Clayton, N.M., son Sam Stroud and wife Monica of Las Vegas, N.M., daughter Janet Harada and husband Daniel Todd of Albuquerque, N.M., daughter Beatrice Hurtado and husband Elias of Holman, N.M., daughter Lisa Vigil, and son Steve Vigil from Las Vegas, N.M.

Rosary devotional services and funeral mass will be conducted on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 8 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with the Rev. Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Aaron Stroud, Cory Stroud, Joey Romero, Anthony Medina, Chantel Harada and Tabitha Harada.

Honorary pallbearers will be Megan, Matthew, Casie, Brittany, Elias, Quino, Veva, Chrissie, Maya, Patricia, Kenneth and seven great-grandchildren.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 22, 2019

