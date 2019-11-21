Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary CdeBaca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary CdeBaca, former resident of Las Vegas, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. She was born June 24, 1929, in Las Animas, Colo., to Ramoncita Gonzales and Porfirio Rivera. She was raised in Las Vegas, N.M., attending New Mexico Highlands University. She taught school for 27 years, with many of those at West Las Vegas. She was also a devout member of the American Legion Auxiliary serving as a past State President. She was a lifetime member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority as well as a member of the Catholic Daughters and D.A.V. Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard CdeBaca and her sons Eric and Raul CdeBaca. Also preceding her were her brothers Manuel Rivera and Hugh Livingston; sisters Pauline Gonzales and Mary Jane Lovato; nephews David Gonzales, Ron Rivera and niece Lucille Mallory.

She is survived by her daughter Louise CdeBaca and grandson Estevan CdeBaca. She is also survived by her nephews Michael Gonzales, Mark Livingston, Manny Rivera, John CdeBaca, Paul CdeBaca, Moises Lovato Jr. and Carl Lovato. Nieces Becky Livingston and Luana Mikus. Also surviving her are sisters-in-law Aurelia Livingston, Mary E. Rivera and Rose CdeBaca. As well as many special friends.

Rosary services will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. with funeral services to follow at St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande Catholic Church in Albuquerque, N.M. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

