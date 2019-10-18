Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elaine Gallegos-Lucero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elaine Gallegos-Lucero, 68, a resident of Las Vegas N.M., passed away in her home and went to Our Dear Heavenly Father on Oct. 12, 2019.

She was born on July 14, 1951 in Mora N.M. to the late Rafaelita Gallegos and Gaspar Gallegos.

A lifelong Catholic she he was member of Immaculate Conception Church of Las Vegas N.M.

She is preceded in death by her parents Rafaelita Gallegos and Gaspar Gallegos, husband Daniel Gallegos, her son Lorenzo Miguel Gallegos, her granddaughter Elysia Gallegos, her sisters Martha Salazar and Cecilia Garcia, her brothers; Benji Archuleta, Dan Archuleta, Charlie Archuleta, James Archuleta and Lorenzo Archuleta.

She is survived by her husband Mike Lucero, her brother Leo Archuleta, sisters Lucille Padilla, Frances Sisneros, Ida Williams and Sweetie Gallegos, children, Ralph (Audria) Gallegos from Las Vegas N.M., Daniel Lee (Yvette) Gallegos from Las Vegas N.M., Vicente Gallegos from Albuquerque N.M., Rey (Lori) Gallegos from Albuquerque N.M, Francisco (Donna) Gallegos of Las Vegas N.M , Antonio (Jillian) Gallegos of Las Vegas N.M., and daughter Simonita Flor (Nick) Driver of Albuquerque N.M., 34 grandchildren and 5 great grand children, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many good friends.

Mary Elaine was an outgoing women with a lot of charisma and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a strong woman and was well known for her strong will. She helped begin the music career of her children, who are now New Mexico Spanish Music Stars; Sangre Joven, Lorenzo Miguel and Los Gallegos Brozz. She instilled in them a love of music, but more importantly the lifestyle of the Chicano Tradition.

Family and friends will dearly miss Mary Elaine.

Rosary devotional services will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. with Los Hermanos Penitentes at Immaculate Conception Church Las Vegas N.M.

The funeral mass will be on Thursday Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Las Vegas N.M. Cremation has taken place interment to follow at a later date. Serving as pallbearers will be all her grandchildren.

