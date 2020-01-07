Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth LeDoux. View Sign Service Information Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions 901 S Sheridan Blvd Lakewood , CO 80226 (303)-274-6065 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth LeDoux, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, passed away on her 92nd birthday on Dec. 26, 2019, at her home in Lakewood, Colo.

She is preceded in death by husband, David R. LeDoux, son, Michael Hart and sister, Helen Lash. Mary is survived by brother, Charles Thrasher, of Kansas, and sister, Lucille Wells, of Illinois, and her stepchildren, Patsy (Jack) Monson, Jacob (Juanita) LeDoux and Carmen LeDoux, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mary was born on Dec. 26, 1927 in St. Elmo, Ill., to Anna R. (Washburn) Thrasher and father, Jacob L. Thrasher. She grew up in Illinois and moved to Lakewood, Colo., where she raised her son Michael. She met and married David LeDoux while working at the Federal Center in Lakewood, Colo., where she worked as a medical assistant and receptionist. Upon David's retirement at the Federal Center, they moved to Las Vegas, N.M., and became active members of the community. They returned to Colorado in the early 90s and in 2018, Mary settled into a lovely retirement community in Lakewood, Colo.

Mary enjoyed quilting and was very skilled at making beautiful handmade quilts. She was the family historian, traveling throughout New Mexico with David, researching and documenting the LeDoux family genealogy. Her endless research and contributions to the family and genealogy publications is priceless and will live on for future generations.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 8, 2020

