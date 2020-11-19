Mary F. Morales, 72, longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, Nov.16, 2020 at Alta Vista Regional Hospital.
She was born on June 27, 1948 to Daniel Gurule and Elvira Lucero in Watrous, N.M.
A catholic and a member of immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M.
In a wide spectrum of employment involvement, some of Mary's employment history she was involved in working with the workforce seeking, employment job development with nonprofit organizations in and around the surrounding counties. She passed talent, positive skills and employment for senior citizens. Mary was also a very devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary enjoyed singing in the church choir, playing cards with her CPG's and going to the casino.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Joaquin Gurule, brother, Daniel Gurule, granddaughter, Amber Marie Garcia.
She is survived by her husband Ray Morales of the family home; daughters, Jennifer Jordan (Michael) of Dallas, Tex., Reina Garcia (Adam), Ana Garcia and Rae Nelle Garcia all of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren, Estevan, Adam Jr., Desirae, Isaiah, Destiny, Autumn, Marisol, Keanu, and Kruz; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Illiana, Aaliyah, Jose Jr., Anaya, Albert Jr., and Gabriel; sisters and brothers, Dora Martinez, Alfonso Gurule, Josephine Harrison (Earl) all of Las Vegas, N.M., Estrella Ortega (Brijido) of La Manga, N.M., Leonore Tafoya, Cecilia Archuleta (George), Eugene Gurule (Bonnet) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-in-law, Mary Chavez of Denver, Colo.; brothers-in-law, Leo Morales (Tina) of Germantown, Ohio and Jerry Morales of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Private service at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will take place in Watrous Cemetery in Watrous, NM with the following serving as Pall Bearers, Michael Jordan, Adam Garcia Sr., Jesus Flores, Adam Garcia Jr., Estevan Urioste and Isaiah Garcia. Honorary bearers will be Anthony Lucero and all her remaining grandchildren.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, attendance is limited for family only. Must wear a face mask. www.facebook.com/iclasvegasnm
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.