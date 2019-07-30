Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Garcia Blea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Garcia Blea, age 75, was born in Las Vegas, N.M. and was a resident of Albuquerque. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Mary graduated from West Las Vegas High School. She then went on to graduate from U of A with her nursing degree. She worked in healthcare for more than 40 years.

Mrs. Blea is survived by her beloved husband, Felipe Blea; children, Gary Blea and wife, Pam, Cindy Naranjo and husband, Jason; five grandchildren andthree great-grandchildren, as well as several extended family and friends.

Mrs. Blea is preceded in death by her mother, Casilda Katie Garcia.

A visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Interment services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Santo Nino Catholic Cemetery in Las Gallinas, N.M.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Inez Baca, Jeannette Marez, Velma Esquibel, Martha Benavidez, Pat Phillips, Judy Sanchez, Debbie Estrada, Laura Garcia, Paula Chavez, Joann Rickley, Denise Ruiloba and Theresa Ortega.

Mary Garcia Blea, age 75, was born in Las Vegas, N.M. and was a resident of Albuquerque. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Mary graduated from West Las Vegas High School. She then went on to graduate from U of A with her nursing degree. She worked in healthcare for more than 40 years.Mrs. Blea is survived by her beloved husband, Felipe Blea; children, Gary Blea and wife, Pam, Cindy Naranjo and husband, Jason; five grandchildren andthree great-grandchildren, as well as several extended family and friends.Mrs. Blea is preceded in death by her mother, Casilda Katie Garcia.A visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 7:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Interment services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Santo Nino Catholic Cemetery in Las Gallinas, N.M.Honorary Pallbearers will be Inez Baca, Jeannette Marez, Velma Esquibel, Martha Benavidez, Pat Phillips, Judy Sanchez, Debbie Estrada, Laura Garcia, Paula Chavez, Joann Rickley, Denise Ruiloba and Theresa Ortega. Published in Las Vegas Optic on July 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close