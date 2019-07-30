Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary H. (Apodaca) Madrid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary H. (Apodaca) Madrid, 79, of Santa Fe, N.M., went to be with our lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Santa Fe, N.M., after a lengthy illness.

Mary was born on March 18, 1940 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Teodora Apodaca and Victoria Garduno Apodaca and raised in Chaperito, N.M. She married Eloy Wilfred Madrid on Jan. 13, 1962.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, Dora Gallegos, Bonafacio Apodaca, Prescilla Apodaca, Frances Burch, Eva Torrez and Nonato "Don" Apodaca. In-laws Juan Andres and Carolina Madrid.

She is survived by her husband Eloy Wilfred Madrid, son Edward Madrid (Tammy Lopez), grandsons Edward Madrid Jr. (Maggie) and Jonathan Madrid, granddaughter Brittany Lopez and great granddaughter Layla Madrid. Brothers and sisters, Irene Torres, Roger Apodaca (Theresa), Leo Apodaca (Bernadette), Gloria Romero, Bertha Bustamante (Pat Gonzales), Susan Apodaca (Charlotte Wootton) and Robert Apodaca (Jennie), in-laws, and Bessie Cruz (Alfonso), several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Cremation has taken place and mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar and Deacon Chris Torres as celebrants. Burial will take place at a later date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

