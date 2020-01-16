Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen Romero. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Helen Romero, age 71, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, NM.

Mary Helen was born on June 23, 1948, to Jacobo Quintana and Magdalena Gomez in Las Vegas, N.M.

Mary Helen was loved by everyone she met and was known for her big heart, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. To her late husband and her children she was truly an angel on Earth and she made them better stronger human beings. She was so selfless and always wanted put others' needs before her own. She loved spending time with her grandkids and telling stories about how wonderful they were and how they kept her going. She loved attending their school performances and games. She also enjoyed picking them up from school because then she could hear about their day and take them out for an afternoon snack. She was a devout Catholic and took pride in her faith and relationship with God.

She enjoyed doing crafts and sewing when she had the time.

She was always wonderful company and her daughters would often sit and talk with her for hours over a pot of coffee.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jacobo and Magdalena Quintana; husband: Ted Romero; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Mariano and Lucinda Romero; brother: Edward Quintana; sister: Gloria Quintana; sisters-in-law: Josie Mares, Diane Chavez and Jeanette Romero; brother –in-law: Paul Romero.

She is survived by her sons and daughters: Edward Quintana (Kim) of Bernalillo, N.M., Clarice Bonney (James) of Las Vegas, N.M., Clarissa Vega (Albert) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Laura Malashev (Alex) of San Antonio, Tex.; grandchildren: Andriana, Edward Jr., Whitney, Ryan, Brendon, Brittany, Raymond, Teryan, James, Mitchell, Connor, Paige, Reyes, Kayla, Noah, Mya, A.J, Michale, C.J and Alyssa; great grandchildren: Leon, Xavier, Sebastian and Adeline; brother: Gilbert Quintana (Angie) of Albuquerque, NM; sisters: Velma Gallegos from Albuquerque, and Lourdes Pino (Johnny) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Steve Romero of Las Vegas, N.M., sister-in-law: Julia Gallegos (Gene) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Ricky Romero (Rosalie) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister: Rosie Rivera (Art) of Ribera, N.M.; sister: Betty Encinias (Hermando) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Chris Romero (Pat) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister: Mary Grace Saiz (Steven) of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant both services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will be at St. Anthony Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Edward Jacob Quintana, John Nathan Pino, Miguel Martinez, Ray Gallegos, Amanda Gallegos and Valentina Larrañaga. Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, N.M., 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-3511.

Please visit our online website Mary Helen Romero, age 71, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, NM.Mary Helen was born on June 23, 1948, to Jacobo Quintana and Magdalena Gomez in Las Vegas, N.M.Mary Helen was loved by everyone she met and was known for her big heart, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. To her late husband and her children she was truly an angel on Earth and she made them better stronger human beings. She was so selfless and always wanted put others' needs before her own. She loved spending time with her grandkids and telling stories about how wonderful they were and how they kept her going. She loved attending their school performances and games. She also enjoyed picking them up from school because then she could hear about their day and take them out for an afternoon snack. She was a devout Catholic and took pride in her faith and relationship with God.She enjoyed doing crafts and sewing when she had the time.She was always wonderful company and her daughters would often sit and talk with her for hours over a pot of coffee.She is preceded in death by her parents Jacobo and Magdalena Quintana; husband: Ted Romero; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Mariano and Lucinda Romero; brother: Edward Quintana; sister: Gloria Quintana; sisters-in-law: Josie Mares, Diane Chavez and Jeanette Romero; brother –in-law: Paul Romero.She is survived by her sons and daughters: Edward Quintana (Kim) of Bernalillo, N.M., Clarice Bonney (James) of Las Vegas, N.M., Clarissa Vega (Albert) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Laura Malashev (Alex) of San Antonio, Tex.; grandchildren: Andriana, Edward Jr., Whitney, Ryan, Brendon, Brittany, Raymond, Teryan, James, Mitchell, Connor, Paige, Reyes, Kayla, Noah, Mya, A.J, Michale, C.J and Alyssa; great grandchildren: Leon, Xavier, Sebastian and Adeline; brother: Gilbert Quintana (Angie) of Albuquerque, NM; sisters: Velma Gallegos from Albuquerque, and Lourdes Pino (Johnny) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Steve Romero of Las Vegas, N.M., sister-in-law: Julia Gallegos (Gene) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Ricky Romero (Rosalie) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister: Rosie Rivera (Art) of Ribera, N.M.; sister: Betty Encinias (Hermando) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Chris Romero (Pat) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister: Mary Grace Saiz (Steven) of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: other relatives and many friends.Rosary devotional services will be recited on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant both services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will be at St. Anthony Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Edward Jacob Quintana, John Nathan Pino, Miguel Martinez, Ray Gallegos, Amanda Gallegos and Valentina Larrañaga. Honorary pallbearers will be all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, N.M., 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-3511.Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close