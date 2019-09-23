Mary Jo Martinez, born Aug. 14, 1925, passed Sept. 17, 2019.
Mary Jo was born and raised in Las Vegas, N.M., and lived in Colorado Springs, Colo., for the past six years.
She is survived by her son John (Cynthia) and Baily Martinez from the family home, Brandy (Tyler) and Lucas Beatty from Erie Pa.; daughters: Loretta McDaris, Christine (Richard) Ciddio, Geraldine Baca, Martha Martinez, Diane (John) Martinez, SueAnn (Zorn) Sliman, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Leo, son: Santos, daughter: Mary Elizabeth Martinez, and parents Frank and Josefita Gygox.
Mary Jo attended Catholic Schools her entire life. As a young girl she enjoyed playing piano, which she learned to play by ear at a very young age. She often told stories about playing piano at various events and working at the Red Ball Café. In her most recent years, she enjoyed attending St. Mary's Catholic Church, shopping, and eating her red chili and mashed potatoes.
Pall bearers are Makoa I. Lapillio, Zorn Sliman, Raquel Lucero, Pat Trujillo, Art Saiz, and Paul Benavidez. Honorary pall bearers are Baily Martinez, Candice Baca, Art Baca and her remaining grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rosary services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 7 p.m., and funeral will be held on Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at the Leo L Martinez Ranch in Rociada, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, N.M. 1-800-479-3511 and 505-425-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019